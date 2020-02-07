Constance Paskell, 79, of Wake Forest passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Raleigh.
She was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as daughter of the late Gordon and Gretchen Williams.
Constance married Ray Paskell on May 6, 1961. She was an outstanding wife, partner, mother, registered X-ray technician, friend and partner in life. She will be missed by many.
Constance is survived by her husband, Ray; daughters, Lisa of Raleigh, and Paige of Weldon Spring, Missouri; and six grandchildren, Lauren, Jenna, Jeff, Liam, and Kinley of the St Louis area and Oskar of the Raleigh area; and her brother, Ted. She is also survived by several nephews.
The family will hold a service at a later date.
A service of Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587.
