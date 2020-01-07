Kenneth A. Mattox Oct. 15, 1944 - Jan. 4, 2020

Kenneth A. Mattox, 74, of Westville passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Fairbury, Illinois, to Lawrence and Angeline (Bayston) Mattox.
On March 30, 1996, he married Margaret (McCluskey) Daniels, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Dana (Marla) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Shirley Taylor of Valparaiso, Ron Mattox of Port Orange, Florida, and Melissa (Orvel) Strebe of Michigan City. His mother, Angeline Miller of Valparaiso; five grandchildren, Brandy, Cassie, Daryl, Summer and Zac; and numerous great-grandchildren also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn; and his father.
Ken was a member of the Westville United Methodist Church and the Westville Lions Club where he was in charge of the Medical Loan Closet for many years. He worked as a crane operator at U.S Steel and at Paul’s Auto Yard in Westville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Westville United Methodist Church. Pastor Toby Guill will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Newhard Funeral Home, 58 W. Walnut St. in Westville and Saturday from 10 a.m. at the church until the time of services. www.newhardfuneralhome.com
Commented