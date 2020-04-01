On Monday, March 30, 2020, Guinevere Cynda (Cook) Slutzkin, loving wife, mother of three children and grandmother of one grandchild, passed away at age 75 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Gwen was born on Sept. 21, 1944, in Michigan City, Indiana, to George and Florence (Robinson) Cook. On Feb. 24, 1968, she married Michael J. Slutzkin. They raised two daughters, Tracy and Joy, and one son, Jay.
Gwen had a passion for early childhood education. She received her Masters in Education from Indiana University. She taught kindergarten and owned a daycare center for many years. Gwen was a member of Tri Kappa and volunteered for several Catholic charities.
Gwen loved spending the day at the beach, cooking, entertaining and being with her family and friends. She was an incredible writer and enjoyed gardening, swimming and water aerobics. She was known for her selfless giving, her beautiful infectious smile, and her kind and generous heart.
Gwen was preceded in death by her father, George, her mother, Florence and her husband Michael. She is survived by her three children, Tracy, Joy (Dave Hatch) and Jay (Jamie), her grandson, Samuel, and her sister-in-law Lynne (Slutzkin) Fargher and husband Dr. John Fargher.
A memorial will be celebrated in memory of Gwen for family and friends at a later date. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association.
