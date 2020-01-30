Martha Mauveline Peek, age 93, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was born in Booneville, Mississippi, to parents, Roy and Gladys Lawrence, who preceded her in death. Martha was married on May 10, 1941, to Edward Peek, who preceded her in death.
Martha is survived by children, Larry (Cheryl) Peek, Kenneth (Sandra) Peek, Diane (Lewis) Bell and Rosemary (Frank) Rivas; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Harper, Caleb Peek, Melinda Fortner, Nathan Peek, Michelle (Kary) Saturday, Kimberly (Jovan) Jovanovic, Sarah Peek, Terry (Kelli) Peek II, Danielle (Brian) Boyd, Timothy Peek, Adam Peek, Joseph (Barry) Whitcomb, Elizabeth Whitcomb-Daumer, Rosalind Rivas, Jacqueline Rivas and Margaret Rivas; great-grandchildren, Chandler and Emma Harper, Jordan and Tristan Fortner, Mariah (Caleb) Martin, Carson Saturday, Ivy Jovanovic, Trae and Tori Peek, Lawrence Boyd, Noah Mahoney, Scarlett Peek, Isabella Daumer and Mason Campbell; special friends and extended family, Bonnie Jones, Gail Millikan and Alan Whitcomb; all the congregation of Christ Church; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Martha is also preceded in death by her sons, Randall and Terry Peek; sister, Mary (Billy) Faulkner; brothers, Wayne (Virginia) Lawrence and Jack (Jerrine) Lawrence.
Martha was a nursing aide at St. Anthony Hospital, where she worked on the OB/Gyn ward during the 1950s and 1960s. She also served as a past president for the St. Anthony Hospital Volunteer Guild and of the “Acorns” at the Red Oak Nursing Home. Martha was a member of Christ Church in Michigan City and taught Sunday School at Zion Chapel for more than 30 years. She served as president of Zion Chapel Ladies ‘Helping Hands Ministry’ for several years.
Special thanks are given to Silver Birch Assisted Living Facility and Dunes Hospice for their incredible care and respect given to Mrs. Peek and her family.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Kaehr officiating. Private burial will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Martha may be given to Dunes Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Christ Church Michigan City or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
