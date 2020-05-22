Melville Cecil Fath Jr. of Westville, Indiana, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Michigan City.
He was born June 14, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana, to Melville and Mary (Haviley) Fath Sr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The News-Dispatch All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The News-Dispatch All-Access.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 2:03 am
Melville Cecil Fath Jr. of Westville, Indiana, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Michigan City.
He was born June 14, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana, to Melville and Mary (Haviley) Fath Sr.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.