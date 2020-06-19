John George Vapensky, 83, died June 15, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Pine Lake Cemetery.
John was a proud resident of La Porte for more than 40 years. He was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, where he served as an usher for much of that time. He was also very dedicated to the church’s fundraising by running various booths at the Polish Fest for many years. He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.