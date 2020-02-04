Rodney S. Jones Sr., 53, of La Porte passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Rodney was born on June 2, 1966, in La Porte, Indiana, to Randall and Peggy (Mounce) Jones.
Surviving are his children, Rodney Jones Jr. of La Porte and Heidi (Zach) Johnson of La Porte; two grandchildren, Hayden and Keaten Johnson; siblings, Randy (Tammy) Jones Jr. of La Porte, Rhonda (Chris) Schmitt of Hudson Lake, and Robin (Greg) Reese of New Carlisle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rodney was a laborer for many years. His favorite past times included watching westerns, football, fishing, bonfires and joyrides. Rodney was a fan of The Harlem Globetrotters and Evel Knievel. Most importantly, he enjoyed making people laugh.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Heidi Johnson, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
