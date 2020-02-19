Kyle Thomas Schweder, 28, was received in heaven on Feb. 15, 2020, at La Porte Hospital and Health Systems.
Kyle was born on Feb. 8, 1992, in La Porte, Indiana, to Nancy (Teter) Addie and Dennis Schweder.
Kyle is survived by his 2-year-old son, Leo; parents, Nancy (Chad) Addie and Dennis Schweder, all of La Porte; siblings, LeAnna Quartuccio, Lindsey McCallum, Christina Hammerberg, Caleb Addie and Hannah Sommer; grandparent, Donna Teter; uncles and aunts, Steve (Donna) Teter, Laurie (Bill) Arion, Mike Schweder, and Keith (Angie) Schweder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Kyle was preceded by grandparents, Thomas Teter and Frank (Delores) Schweder; and aunt, Pam Schweder.
What can be said about an amazing young man who was allowed to walk on this earth for such a short time? Kyle was an active child who was curious about everything! He watched and learned by studying others. He grew into a strong, handsome man with a fierce loyalty and caring passion for his family and friends. Kyle’s two-year-old son, Leo, is his spitting image and is loved by him more than life itself.
Kyle worked at Dollar General, having opened a new store as he ventured on a new positive life chapter. His appreciation for people, whether close friends or customers, could be seen as he greeted each genuinely and with a smile. Kyle loved his family and spoke of his faith in God. He will be missed during these next brief years until a more joyful reuniting comes in heaven.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. (CST) on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte. Pastor Caleb “CJ” Ketcham will officiate with burial following at Pine Lake Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from noon until service time on Saturday.
Memorial donations will be used to establish a trust for Kyle’s son, Leo, c/o Nancy Addie, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences and happy memories may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
