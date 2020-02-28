Robert Allen Rehlander, 71, of Noblesville passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on Feb. 5, 1949, to the late Floyd and Evelyn (Beron) Rehlander in La Porte, Indiana.
Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired after 32 years with the La Porte County Herald-Argus newspaper. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, loved riding his bicycle and coached little league baseball. He was feisty, had a great sense of humor, and loved storytelling. Most of all, Bob was a supportive father and grandfather who dearly loved his grandchildren and never missed one of their events or games.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Rehlander; son, Steve (Kelly) Rehlander; daughter, Kristy (Steve) Bixler; grandchildren, Natalie and Colin and Bella and Ben; brother, Larry (Jackie) Rehlander; and sisters, Nancy (Will) Jablonski and Diane (Randy) Conrad.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 410 S. Pearl St. in Cicero, with an additional visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Rev. Dale W. Ehrman will officiate. Burial will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, 911 E. 86th St., Suite #100 Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com.
