Mitchell Adams Jr., affectionately known as “Catfish” and “Mitch,” was born to the late Mitchell Adams Sr. and Ola Mae Traywick Adams in Michigan City, Indiana, on March 7, 1946.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, until 11 a.m. Services will be for the immediate family. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mitchell attended Michigan City Area Schools, completing his education while he was enlisted in the United States Army. After Mitchell was honorably discharged he returned to Michigan City.
He later relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he worked at Koch Refinery.
Mitchell Adams Jr. entered into eternal rest March 18, 2020, at the Golden Living Nursing Home of La Porte. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Major Adams, Clyde Roby and Melvin Adams; and one brother-in-law, Wilbert Turner.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories, his children, Janay Adams and Elliett Williams, both of St. Paul, Minnesota; one beloved sister, Mattie Turner of Michigan City; two grandchildren, Dante’ and Dalton Gavin; close buddies, James and Estelle Henley, Albert Allison, Ben Jackson, Robert Memf, Carl Varrie, Allen Brown, Minister Steve Wilson, Rev. Bobby Lewis and Larry Williams; close friend and special sister, Rose “Bunch” Bronson; and a host of relatives.
