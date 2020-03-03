Teresa A. Bulakowski, 89, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at 4:51 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born March 9, 1930, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late William and Margaret (Altman) Harper. On June 18, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Leo Bulakowski, Sr., who preceded her on Nov. 23, 2005.
Surviving are son, Norman Bulakowski of Michigan City, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jill, Pam, Neill and Todd; three great-grandchildren, Heather, Shayne and Carl, Jr.; three great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kathy Bulakowski of Michigan City, Indiana; and family friends, Charles, Monica and Tommy Whelan.
She was preceded in death by her son, Leo Bulakowski Jr.; six sisters, Lucille Zeman, Aloysia Markiewicz, Frances Gruszka, Florence Lucarz, Loretta Kolasa and Ruth Zekowski; and her brother, Anthony Harper.
Teresa was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed cross word puzzles and watching game shows.
Contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 6100 W. 96th St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
