Calvin Riddle, age 71, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Aperion Care in Michigan City.
He was born Nov. 2, 1948, to Shirley Riddle Ireland (Fred), who have preceded him in death.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Huff), whom he married on Oct. 4, 1986; children, Shelley Mowinski of Knox, Indiana, Chad (Terri) Mowinski of La Porte, Elizabeth (Bill) Bartholomew of La Porte, Shaine Moore of Michigan City; grandchildren, Kyle, Katelyn (Kyle), Robert, Taylor (Marquisha), Austin, Ian, Jerimiah, Reannon (Cody) and Shannon (Brandon); and great-grandchildren, Miley Mae, Skylar, Gracelyn, Harper, Branson, Scarlett and Liam.
Calvin was also preceded in death by his son, Shann Moore; grandson, R.J. Winters; and mother and father-in-law, Jerry and Erna Huff.
Calvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was retired from Weil-McLain after 37 years of service as a laborer. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed reading his Bible. He was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was known for being a good hearted, generous man who will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date for Calvin, cremation arrangements are being handled by Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Calvin may be given to Sharing Meadows or Dunes Hospice.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
Commented