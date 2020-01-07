Lois J. Bond, 88, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home in Michigan City.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Jordan Fetcko officiating. Private family burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Saint Paul's Cemetery in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Lois was born Nov. 8, 1931 in Silver Creek Township, Iowa, to the late James Andrew and Dalma Oneta (Monroe) Bond.
Surviving are many loving cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her life partner J.A. "Chris" Christensen; and one brother Leroy Bond.
Lois owned and operated a tobacco shop and motel before working from 1982 until 1992 at Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso.
She was a proud veteran serving in the Air Force and a member of St. Paul's Church in Valparaiso and then joined Queen of All Saints Church when she moved to Michigan City. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
