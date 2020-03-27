Imogene Lois Dahl, 97, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 25, 2020, after a life well-lived.
Imogene was born June 25, 1922, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Lewis Edward and Myrtle Marie (Brown) Dahl. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. A member of La Porte’s St. John’s Lutheran Church, Imogene was a volunteer, fundraiser and chairwoman of the Mission and Evangelism Board, served on the Stewardship Board, was the pastor’s secretary, the Thrivent Coordinator for the church and school, and organizer of St. John’s Senior Tours. She was a member of: the Valparaiso University Guild at the local, state and national levels; the Kretzman Society; Merry Moderns Extension Homemaker Club; and La Porte Hospital Auxiliary.
In 1940, Imogene graduated from Springfield Township High School. She worked at the La Porte County Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company for 50 years, retiring as Chief Executive Officer. Although soft-spoken, this tiny bit of a woman with lots of gumption navigated a man’s world unfazed.
Determined to live to age 100, Imogene stuck to her mantra that, “You’ve got to keep moving!” So, in retirement, she served as Assistant Administrator of St. John’s Lutheran School and worked one day per week at Blue Sky Financial Partners in Valparaiso.
Imogene is survived by her niece, Darlene Dorothy Bull of La Porte; and six cousins, Elisabeth Trost, Kirsten Trost, Friedrich Trost, Derek Trost, Maria (Trost) Seip and Luanna Schneider. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Dorothy (William) Bull and Eunice Lucille (Doane) Wright.
A kind and loving person, Imogene will be fondly remembered by many friends and family. Imogene grew beautiful roses and dahlias which she shared with friends. She entered a flower arrangement at the county fair every year until 2017. She loved collecting recipes, eating healthy food and believed a tablespoon of blackberry wine was the cure for everything.
A private funeral and burial will take place due to the Covid-19 virus. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, La Porte, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s General Fund, 111 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
