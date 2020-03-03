Ernest L. Blair, 76, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3:39 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Justin Chadwick officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Elkhart, Indiana, to the late John and Ruth (Rice) Bellaire.
Surviving are best friend, David Wickizer of Michigan City, Indiana, and his caregiver, Greg Heckter.
Ernie has worked for multiple hotels and restaurant kitchens doing janitorial work over the years. He was a member of the Pentecostals of Michigan City and attended church regularly and was a diehard Chicago White Sox fan. Ernie participated in Special Olympics bowling and was recognized as an outstanding worker by Paladin (formally Michiana Resources). Ernie was taken care of by his Dungarvin family since 1997 and will be greatly missed.
Contributions may be made to Special Olympics La Porte County in care of Karen Lyness, 222 Lawndale Place, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
