Gregory Scott Wahlig, 58, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Greg was born Dec. 31, 1961, in La Porte to the late Michael and Patricia (Bradley) Wahlig.
Gregger, as known by his family and friends except his pesky sister who insisted on calling him Bubba, succumbed to cancer. Greg had been ill for a little over two years. He was one of the most generous, loyal, honest and fun-loving people we were lucky enough to know. He was a friend, brother, uncle, son and dad to the most spoiled cocker spaniel alive, Rogs. He loved the simple things in life, bonfires, vacationing, sudoku and hanging out at the Moose with friends. Greg learned and followed in his dad’s footsteps working on cars starting at Stans Citco and moving on to become a master mechanic and then supervisor with the city of South Bend where he worked for 19 years. Those of us who knew and loved him will miss him immensely. God Speed Greggie, we love you.
Greg is survived by a sister, Beth Eckert of Mishawaka, Indiana; a brother, Timothy Wahlig of La Porte, Indiana; and nieces, Genia O’Donnell and Tricia (Robert) Spence.
Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46637.
