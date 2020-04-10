Deidre Littlejohn-Armstrong Nov. 19, 1960-Mar. 24, 2020 Apr 10, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Littlejohn-Armstrong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deidre Littlejohn-Armstrong departed this life on Mar. 24, 2020.Services will be held for the immediate family. Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eedition The News Dispatch 21 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCurfew, new business restrictions for Michigan City as COVID-19 cases riseTwo Michigan City residents charged with murder of Chicago manLa Porte County considering ordinance to fight builder payroll fraudTwo more COVID-19 deaths in La Porte County as state toll hits 139Furloughs planned at Blue Chip after forced closure, loss of online sports bettingKnox man charged after four-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 6Survey shows Michigan City businesses are strugglingFirst La Porte County COVID-19 death announcedSchool districts adjust to closure orderCOVID-19 not stopping crime in La Porte County, but incarcerations are down Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMCPD's newest K9 officer will get to work on April 1 (1)Mayor issues Executive Order on COVID-19 (1)Pizza party for Franciscan hospital staff (1) Recent Comments Mandy said: Welcome Edo.....very hapy to have you on the force...wishing you and officer Petrie a safe a long career here View more Mandy said: thank you so much...so earned View more Mandy said: i think the city council meetings should go on...there is NEVER 250 people there and it lasts usually an hour or so...it is important!!! they … View more Mandy said: WE'RE NOT BACK "80" YEARS AGO....THIS IS 2020, AND TIMES HAVE CHANGED....I WOULD RATHER SEE THIS THAN WATCH IT DETERIORATE LITTLE BY LITTLE...… View more Mandy said: great story...keep 'em coming View more Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
