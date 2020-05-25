Christopher M. Juby April 1, 1983 - May 21, 2020

Christopher M. Juby, 37, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 9:22 p.m. in his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Corey Voss officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
