Margene L. Bohlim, 85, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at 10:10 p.m. in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana.
Private funeral services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Nancy Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born March 25, 1935, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Henry and Maxine (Quinn) Marshall. On Aug. 1, 1953, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Anthony W. Bohlim, who preceded Oct. 26, 2019.
Surviving are three sons, Keith (Lori) Bohlim of Trail Creek, Indiana, Wayne (Rosemarie Braun) Bohlim of Sarasota, Florida, and Stuart (Rita) Bohlim of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle), Alfred, Nicholas and Marisa Bohlim; and three great-grandchildren, Cody Potts, Alexis Potts and Brooke Howard. She was preceded in death by grandchild, Ryan Howard; and brother, John Marshall.
Margene and her late husband owned the M & M Restaurant in Michigan City, Indiana. They spent years serving meals to their customers and friends. Once Margene retired, she continued to help others by volunteering at St. Anthony’s Hospital for nearly 20 years. She was a member of the First Methodist Church and dearly loved her family and spending time at her cottage fishing and being in nature.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
