Camille Ann Steele, 69, of La Porte, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 10:35 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her home.
She was born Dec. 5, 1950, in Evanston, Illinois, to William and Jeanne (Liner) Epple.
Camille retired from Henry Schein after a successful career in 2016. She was gifted in working with people and impacted many lives. Camille was a true daughter of God, with compassion for the less fortunate in life. She loved and counted it a privilege to work for the Lord. Camille was a founding member of the Pan-African Rural Health and Social Services, a charitable organization that is serving the poor and needy in Sierra Leone. She had an active role on the board of directors as a principal fundraiser bringing in many donations to help build a 30-bed hospital.
Camille was a member of La Porte Rotary Club, where she enlisted family and friends to make shoeboxes for Operation Christmas at Sea. She was an integral part of Arts in the Park, networking with people to also raise donations for one of her favorite local music spots. Camille had a great love for music, two of her favorite park concerts were performed by “People and Songs,” and The Beatles Tribute by “American English.” She was a mentor to many women, she was involved in bible studies and taught many studies over the years. Camille also taught Financial Peace University at Liberty Bible Church. She will also be remembered for her annual summer parties, where she welcomed everyone and had a special love for the kids in her life. Camille enjoyed family gatherings, church involvement, shopping and always loved finding a bargain. Camille was a devoted wife and friend, and she had a special love for her two grandchildren, Kaytlin and Cameron, who were the apple of her eye. She had a generous heart to many and she will be dearly missed.
On Jan. 10, 2004, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married her husband, Robert “Bob” Steele, who survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Jeanne Epple of Carrboro, North Carolina; stepdaughter, Jodi (Edward) Hill of La Porte; stepson, Steven (Marie) Steele of La Porte; one brother, Drake (Karen) Epple of Houston, Texas; step-grandchildren, Kaytlin Overbey and Cameron Overbey and Kaleb and Logan Hill; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Preceding her in death were her father; one brother, Steven Epple; and special mother-in-law, Vivian Steele.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to PRHeSS, P.O. Box 1071, Homewood, IL 60430, or visit www.africanhope anddignity.org in memory of Camille Ann Steele.
