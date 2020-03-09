Brenda Carol Murray, 67, of La Porte passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Franciscan Health of Michigan City.
Brenda was born on Dec. 29, 1952, in La Porte, Indiana, to Loyal and Mary Jane (Bettuo) Harley.
On Jan. 9, 1971, in La Porte, Indiana, she married John Kenneth, who survives. Also surviving are her children, John (Kim) Murray of North Liberty and Tracy (Tim) Novak of Fish Lake; two grandchildren, Taylor and Max Murray; brothers, Duane (Sue) Harley of St. Genevieve, Missouri, and Ralph (Judy) Rankin of Hamlet; three granddogs, Jet, Fred and Macy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents and three brothers, Bill, Roger and Donnie Harley.
Brenda enjoyed gardening, reading, baking and completing crossword puzzles. Most importantly, Brenda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Brenda never met a stranger. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
Brenda loved Halloween. For the past 19 years, she wore various costumes for kids of all ages to pass out candy. She also loved Christmas, spoiling her grandchildren and spending time and playing games with her family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Roger Ash officiating. Burial will follow at Kingsbury Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 2301 Ohio St, Michigan City, IN, 46360; Michiana Humane Society, 722 IN-212, Michigan City, IN, 46360; or American Cancer Society, Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
