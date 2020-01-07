Gertrude E. Bikneris April 17, 1937 - Jan. 5, 2020

Gertrude E. Bikneris, 82, of Fish Lake passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Miller Health and Rehab, La Porte.
Gertrude was born on April 17, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Alfred and Hertha (Stern) Reising.
On Feb. 14, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois, she married Peter Bikneris, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2008. Surviving are her sisters, Hilde Backer of Fish Lake and Edith Schaefer of Wheatland, Wisconsin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, Phillip Backer of Des Plaines, Illinois, David (Lynn) Brachler of Mesa, Arizona, Karen (Mark) Baumann of Tuscan, Arizona, and Janet (Dale) Wilson of Senecca, South Carolina.
She was preceded by her parents; husband; and nephew, Ronald Edward Brachler.
Gertrude was a school teacher for many years. She loved music and was a gifted pianist and organist. Gertrude was a church organist at First Baptist Church of North Liberty and previously a church organist and pianist in Chicago. She enjoyed being outdoors and was a great cook. Gertrude was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed embroidery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Wayne Joyner officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mill Creek.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of North Liberty, 407 Elm St., North Liberty, IN 46554.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
