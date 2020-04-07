Kenneth C. Johnson, 71, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Aperion The Arbors Nursing Home in Michigan City, Indiana.
Kenneth was born on May 7, 1948, to Gloria Olson and Leroy Johnson in Morrison, Illinois. He was raised in Genesco, Illinois, until his family moved to Goshen, Indiana, to continue to work managing farms including a turkey farm. He and his four brothers had to be early risers in order to milk the cows or feed the turkeys.
He married ImoJeanne Yoder in Elkhart County on Aug. 10, 1984, who survives in Michigan City. Also surviving are three brothers, James Johnson of Round Rock, Texas, John Johnson of Paducah, Texas, and Donald Johnson of Elkhart, Indiana. Also surviving is one daughter, Renae Renner; grandchild, Holly Renner and her children, Breanna, Samantha and Jazmine, all of Florida. His ex-wife also survives living in Bonita Springs, Florida, as well.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Johnson; father, Leroy Johnson; stepmother, Dorothy Johnson; and two brothers, Jerry Johnson and Gary Johnson.
Kenneth was known as Ken to his acquaintances. He attended Goshen High School and he worked at trailer factories in Nappanee, Indiana, making trailers and hanging drywall and carpentry work. He owned three businesses throughout his life; Johnson Roofing Company in South Bend, Village House Antiques at Peddlers Village in Goshen, and one other business. He set up antique shows and flea markets and met his wife ImoJeanne at a flea market.
He attended healing school for one year at Rhema Bible Training Center and after two additional years graduated with a major in Evangelism. Upon graduation he preached at various churches. He also was president of the Michigan City chapter of the Gospel Men’s Fellowship International in the past. He served as Assistant Pastor at Christian Lighthouse until he became the full time pastor. He also established a house church, House of Refuge, which was an outreach church.
He loved music and listened to music all the day long. He enjoyed country music and worship music. He played a guitar and sang in many churches including the churches he pastored.
He was the fourth generation Native American (Sioux) and loved nature and animals. He liked to be independent and refused to use a wheelchair when he developed problems with balance and mobility except when he would attended events or would see the doctor. He still danced sixty style and attended music concerts with a cane.
He was a leader not a follower. He like to keep busy and would still attempt to remodel the house utilizing his skills he learned from carpentry work. He had difficulty being inactive in the nursing home and struggled with not being healed but relied on his faith and did not give up.
Cremation is being arranged by the Root Funeral Home in Michigan City, Indiana. Due to the COVID-19 Virus a Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Full Gospel Church, 2700 Ohio St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360 for a gym which will be used as youth outreach or to Hudson Lake Mennonite Church, 7503 Walker Road, New Carlisle, Indiana 46552.
