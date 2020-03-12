Ajah Krout, 54, of Kingsford Heights, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home in Kingsford Heights, Indiana, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born July 25, 1965, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Jean Krout and Dorothy (Miller) Krout.
A Lifelong resident of La Porte, Ajah was an outdoors person. He loved to go mushroom hunting, fishing, ice fishing, playing cards with his siblings, working jigsaw puzzles, and football. He also loved anything related to John Wayne.
He is survived by his four sons, Gene (AJ) (Brandy) Krout of Kingsford Heights, Indiana, Jeremy, Joshua and Jonathan; two daughters, Rachel and Brianna; two brothers, Ron Kuta of La Porte, Indiana, and Ed Krout of La Porte, Indiana; three sisters, Vanessa (Rick) Allen, Mary (Don) Lane and Geraldine Hough, all of Kingsford Heights, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Hunter, Weston and Oakley.
Ajah was preceded in death by his daughter, Mackayla; parents Jean and Dorothy Krout; brother, Charley Krout; and sisters, Theresa and Judy.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. until service time. A life celebration will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
