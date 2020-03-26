On Monday, March 23, 2020, Steven Staley, husband, father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 54 years.
Born June 4, 1965, in Vincennes, Indiana, he passed at home in New Carlisle surrounded by his loving wife, Alyssa Staley, and children, Stephanie Staley, Michael Staley, Kole Staley, Mason Hurtado-Staley, Tessa Staley and Zuri Staley.
He also leaves his brothers Rick (Debbie) Staley and Larry (Samantha) Staley; his sisters Darla (Stephen) Walker, Kathy (Bill) Morris and Rita (Don) Merridth; his in-laws, Steven and Kathy Nelson; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Amanda Nelson.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Ida (nee Stewart) and Elza Staley; his brother, Elza Staley Jr.; and his sister, Alfreda Wells.
Steven proudly served his country for 26 years with the Army National Guard. He was also a dedicated Past Master of the Acme Masonic Lodge No. 83, F & A.M. of Michigan City and member of the York Rite bodies chapter 15, 32 and 12.
Steven enjoyed camping with his friends and family, watching the Packers games and spending time with his kids.
Steve was diagnosed with Mesothelioma in January 2019, and celebrated with us on Sept. 26, in a living celebration of life. Any donations can be made to curemeso.org, in honor of Steven, as well as wearing blue on Sept. 26 each year to remember him.
