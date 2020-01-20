Francis (Frank) Joseph Wiegand, 87, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, in Inverness, Florida.
He was born in Michigan City, Indiana, the sixth child of Henry and Agnes O’Connor Wiegand, on Aug. 5, 1932. A child of the depression and ever the entrepreneur, Frank delivered The News-Dispatch for many years. As a member of St. Mary’s parish, he was a dedicated altar server and sang in many choirs. He also was very active in the Boy Scouts, even into his adult years as a leader. After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in 1951, Frank served two years active duty in the Navy. On June 11, 1955, Frank married his high school sweetheart, June Kienitz, and they went on to have nine children together. After June passed away in 1971, he raised their children on his own for seven years. On July 14, 1978, Frank married Mary (Mollie) Muldoon. Together they fostered 23 children, adopting four of them.
Throughout the years, Frank held many jobs, including a stint at the steel mills. The bulk of his career was with the U.S. Postal Service, having spent much of it as Supervisor at the Marquette Mall branch. Frank was a consummate handyman, unafraid of any project. He “flipped” houses in Michigan City long before the term was coined. He also was involved in the formation of the Marquette High School Foundation, at one time serving as Treasurer. Frank retired from the Post Office in 1992, drove a school bus for a while, and moved to Florida in 1998, where he enjoyed gardening year round. He joined St. Lawrence Catholic Church and their choir, served on the parish council and became active in the Knights of Columbus, serving two terms as Grand Knight. Frank was a regular blood donor and was especially proud of the more than 30 gallons he donated throughout his life.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mollie; his children, Rebecca (Drew) Povlock, Timothy (Teresa), Elizabeth (John) Traub, Terrance (Michelle), Mary (Daniel) Flagstad, Patrick, Jennifer (Barry) McDonnell, Christopher (Abby), Melissa (Chris) Hahn, Jeremy, Steven, Kevin (Jennifer) and Jessica (Brian) Murray; 31 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward; and two sisters, Helen Mossberger and Marge Jensik.
In addition to his first wife, June, Frank was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nell McDonnell; three brothers, Eugene, Charles and Lee; and three sisters, Elizabeth Regan, Maureen George and Maxine Drost.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Queen of All Saints Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Marquette High School Foundation, 306 W. 10th St., Michigan City, or to the American Cancer Society.
