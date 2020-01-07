Mary Jo Sobieski, 83, of Otis, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 6:54 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church/Otis, 101 N. Church Road, Otis, Indiana, with Rev. John Zemelko officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery/Otis. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born March 21, 1936, in Chesterton, Indiana, to the late Claude and Lucille (Yagelski) Humphrey. On Sept. 22, 1956, in Otis, Indiana, she married Clementine Sobieski, who survives in Otis, Indiana.
Also surviving are a daughter, Mary Lynn Kesling of La Porte, Indiana; son, Michael Sobieski of Westville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Brittany (Greg) Wireman, Katlyn Nettoruer, Kyle Sobieski and Colton Kesling; and four great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Sobieski.
Mary Jo was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church/Otis, St. Mary's Rosary Sodality and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and arts and crafts and helping at Marlow's Flower Shop, Chesterton, Indiana.
Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church/Otis, P.O. Box 386, Wanatah, IN 46390.
