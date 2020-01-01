Catherine Ann VanHorn, 65, of Michigan City, Indiana, formerly of Key Biscayne, Florida, and Kokomo, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at 3:38 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
She was born March 5, 1954, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, to Robert Edward and Joan (Arveson) Knolinski.
Catherine graduated as valedictorian from Haworth High School, Kokomo, and with honors from the University of Chicago, earning her Doctor of Jurisprudence, PhD. She also received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Indiana University. Catherine was an attorney, practicing in Illinois and Florida. She was formerly a district manager for the IRS, newspaper reporter for the Kokomo Tribune and assistant editor in chief of the Indiana Daily Student. Catherine was President of the Women of Communications for Florida, Illinois and Indiana, board member of the American Law Association, member of the Democratic Party and published law for the American Bar Association. She enjoyed gardening, visiting the beach and trips to Disney World with her family. Catherine was a peaceful loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
On Dec. 31, 1975, she married Charles L. VanHorn, who survives. They colored the world together for 45 years.
Also surviving are two children, Allen VanHorn and Amanda (Joshua) Tilden, both of Michigan City; four siblings, Edward and Carol Knolinski, Jamie (Casandra) Knolinski and Barbara Knolinski; three grandchildren, Dallas, Madison and Landon Tilden; god child and niece, Jyllian Knolinski; niece, Grace Knolinski; three brothers-in-law, Wade, Jeff and Greg VanHorn; and numerous lifetime loving friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; infant son, Craig VanHorn; maternal grandparents, Wallace Ryland and Arthur Arveson; paternal grandparents, Edward and Helen Knolinski; and mother-in-law, Meta R. VanHorn.
A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at 12 Noon (C.S.T), Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home, La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In memory of Catherine VanHorn, memorial contributions may be made to Charles VanHorn, which will be directed toward her grandchildren’s college funds c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
