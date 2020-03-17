Nina Lee Bowen, 92, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Brentwood Assisted Living in La Porte.
She was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Crawford County, Illinois, the daughter of the late Palmer and Iva (Ames) Lamb.
On Sept. 14, 1946, in Oblong, Illinois, Nina married Raymond Bowen. They then moved to La Porte. A homemaker, Nina was a member of the First Christian Disciples of Christ. She enjoyed cooking and baking, cross stitch and modern coloring books.
Nina is survived by her two daughters, Carol Nolan of Woodridge, Illinois, and Nancy (Jay Coffeen) Miller of La Porte, Indiana; son, Douglas (Annette) Bowen of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Sarah Bowen (Wes Rose) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Elizabeth “Beth” Bowen of Kansas City, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents; a daughter, Charlotte Williams; a brother, Darel; and sister, Mary Hamilton.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday, March 20, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Everett Shattuck officiating. Interment will follow at the Patton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brentwood Employee Fund, 2002 Andrew Ave., La Porte, IN 46350; or Patton Cemetery Fund, 1401 Rumely St., La Porte, IN 46350. Due to severe family allergies, please do not include roses in flower arrangements.
