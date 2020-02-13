Paulette M. Nelson, 96, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was born in South Bend on Feb. 3, 1924, to John and Sophia (Harrington) Peyton. She spent her younger years growing up in Valley City, North Dakota, where she graduated valedictorian from St. Catherine’s High School and was the captain of her basketball team. Paulette was a homemaker and worked for many years at Raco Inc. in South Bend.
On July 29, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Paulette married Robert R. Nelson, who preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2002.
Paulette is survived by her children, Marjorie Ann (Barry Railton) Nelson, Kevin (Trish) Nelson and Robert (Mary) Nelson Jr., all of La Porte, and Mary Jane (John) Liming of Liberty; daughter-in-law, Ida Ludwig of La Porte; grandchildren, Shannon, Rachel, Jason, Jenn, Josie, Conner, Bailey, Trisha, Troy, Rachel, Nicole and Anna, who was not her favorite but she was up there; great-grandchildren, Lorren, Emily, Lola, Gentry, Rylan, Asher, Corbin and Mila; and a great-great-grandson, Xander; and siblings, John Peyton and Peggy Rebello.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; a daughter, Sally Nelson; a son, James B. Nelson; and siblings, Sonny, Mary, Patricia and Leo.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from 9-10:45 a.m. (C.S.T.) at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. (C.S.T.) at St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Porte. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Leo J. Peyton, Army Sgt. WWII, brother of Sonny, Paulette, Mary, Patricia, John and Peggy, to St. Catherine Cemetery Assoc., 540 3rd. Avenue NE, Valley City, ND 58072.
Please share prayers, memories, and condolences with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
Commented