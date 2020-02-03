Norman J. Wagner, 89, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1:37 p.m. in Creekside Village, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. John Kanty Catholic Church, 7012N CR-600E, Rolling Prairie, Indiana, with Rev. Michael Heimer officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Kanty Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, Indiana, with full military honors being conducted by the New Carlisle American Legion Post 297. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born May 21, 1930, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Julius and Helen (Pawlik) Wagner. On March 28, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Mary (Woods) Wagner, who preceded Oct. 2, 1996.
Surviving are two daughters, Nancy (Martin) Fransted of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Michelle (Troy) Riley of Elkhart, Indiana; two sons, Timothy (Cathy) Wagner of South Bend, Indiana, and Thomas (Nanette) Wagner of La Porte, Indiana; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Sandy) Wagner of Michigan City, Indiana; sister, Beverly (Joel) Book of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Special-Friend, Beverly Eaton of La Porte, Indiana. He was preceded in death by daughter, Linda Manchow; brother, Julius Wagner; and grandchild, Joshua Gray.
Norman retired in 1998 after working many years for the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department. He served in the United States Navy from 1948-1949. He was a member of St. John Kanty Catholic Church in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, and a member of the American Legion Post 297 in New Carlisle, Indiana. Norman enjoyed fishing and golf.
Contributions may be made to St. John Kanty Catholic Church, 7012N CR-600E, Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46371.
