Mary E. Carroll, age 85, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on June 9, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Pastor Dennis Carroll Sr.; children, Dalene (Kevin) Lewis and Marsha (John) Wachowski; grandchildren, Harvest Householder and Megan Coffer; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Brianna Householder, Aiden, Clayton, Maddie and Mason Bishop, Payton Coffer and Xavier Friend; and sister, Barb Frye. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Florence Martz; daughter, Charlotte Holm-Hansen; grandsons, Chad Friend and James Bishop; siblings, Johnny, Dorothy and Frank Jr.; and first husband, Dale Frazier.
