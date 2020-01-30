Judith Ann Caddo, 72, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 6:09 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Chapel in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born May 23, 1947, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late James Baker and Mary (Coursel) Haskins. On Aug. 25, 1973, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Robert Caddo, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are son, John Pawloski of Crown Point, Indiana; two daughters, Cynthia (Scott Daniel) Pawloski of Michigan City, Indiana, and Christine (Raymond Sprong) Caddo of Michigan City, Indiana; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Linda Biederstadt of Michigan City, Indiana, Jo Anne Sydow of Michigan City, Indiana, and Jean Killingbeck of Yale, Michigan. She was preceded in death by step-father, John Pritz; and sister, Mary Ann Howard.
Judith enjoyed her job as a cook for many years for the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 in Michigan City. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 Auxiliary and the Michigan City Senior Center.
Contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin St. Michigan City, Indiana 46360 or to the donor’s choice.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented