Leonard “Lenny” Gonzales, 74, of La Porte passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Brentwood, La Porte.
Lenny was born in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 23, 1945, to Mary Gonzales.
On Jan. 7, 1984, in Bakersfield, California, he married Candace Voogd, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Michael Gonzales of Charleston, South Carolina, Lindsey Gonzales of Michigan City, Lee (Melanie) Frederick of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Scott (Christy Alting) Frederick of Indianapolis, and Dawn (David) Johnson of Great Bend, Kansas; several grandchildren; sisters, Rose, Cecelia and Laurie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Steven Huerta; and sister, JoAnn Gonzales.
Lenny proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded numerous medals, including the Purple Heart. Lenny later served in the Army Reserves for one year. He was a forklift driver for the Federal Government for more than 20 years. Lenny enjoyed yelling at the national news. He also enjoyed football, particularly the Denver Broncos, yard work, traveling, woodworking and meeting up with his Army brothers for reunions.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Military Honors will immediately follow the visitation, followed by a time of sharing stories and antics about Lenny. Burial to take place at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The NewDay Foundation, P.O. Box 13, La Porte, IN 46352.
