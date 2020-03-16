Ryan Charles Goethals, 37, of Elkhart, Indiana, formerly of La Porte, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Ryan was born on July 20, 1982, to Charles F. Goethals and Kim M. Rollins. He enjoyed and appreciated gardening, his cats, music and drawing.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Kim M. Goethals of La Porte; his father, Charles F. (Brenda) Goethals of Elkhart; a brother, Jakob (Shana) Goethals of Sevierville, Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Richard and Sue Rollins of La Porte; paternal grandfather, Robert Goethals of La Porte; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Alice Goethals.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. (C.S.T.) Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local food pantry or animal shelter.
