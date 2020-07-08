Jean Wiencek passed away July 8, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Michigan City, Indiana to Julius and Henrietta (Neulieb) Wagner. She leaves behind her cherished children, Angela (Royce) Williams and Scott Wineland; Her partner, Peter Van Blaricum, sister, Carol (Tom) Mauch, nieces, nephews and many beloved friends. Her greatest joy in life was being a Nana to her six grandchildren, Lexis, Kenzie and Tynan Williams and Rylee, Logan and Shyann Wineland. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Terrance and brother, Bob and many others that she is now reunited with. She enjoyed life to the fullest and never passed up an opportunity to have fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.