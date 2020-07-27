Mary M. McBride, born on Oct. 29, 1922, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Lloyd and Irene Stein, passed away on July 22, 2020, at the age of 97.
On Sept. 27, 1944, she married Bob McBride from Logan, Ohio. Together they raised a family of seven children, Pat (Rusty), Bob (Jackie), Mary Ann (Sandy), Cate (Lyle), Mike (Nancy), Tim (Tisha) and John (Eve). Bob and Mary were married for nearly 67 years when Bob passed away in 2011. Mary is survived by her seven children; sister, Joyce; 26 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Sally McBride and Dane Menger; three sisters; and one brother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.