Cathy Hernandez, 61, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the home of her son in Elkhart, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 8, 1958, in Knox, Indiana, the daughter of Willard Combs and Mary Fee.
A longtime resident of the La Porte and Starke County areas, Cathy was a homemaker and caregiver. She enjoyed traveling around the U.S. by car and even spent some time seeing the sights in an 18-wheeler. Cathy loved to latch hook and was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
She is survived by her son, Shane Boyd Kapp of Elkhart, Indiana; daughter, Michelle Cowan; brother, Mark Combs of Texas; three grandchildren, Devin, Wyatt and Lily; great-grandchild, Seth; several other brothers and sisters; and her Yorkie, Peaches.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Wednesday, March 25, from 5-7 p.m. central time. Please observe CDC guidelines when attending the viewing. Cremation will take place.
