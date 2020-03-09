Ronald D. Neulieb, 68, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at 3:35 a.m. in VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, Indiana.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Feb. 4, 1952, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late LeRoy H. and Rose Neulieb. On Sept. 5, 1987, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Barbara Jo (Schneider) Neulieb, who preceded him Feb. 5, 2004.
Surviving are daughter, Amy (Corey) Hartjen of Surprise, Arizona; and half-brother, Glen Moore of Florida.
Ronald retired in 2015 after working for US Steel for 45 years as an operator. He served in the United States Army from 1972-1974 during the Vietnam era. Ronald was a huge New York Yankee fan.
Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Highway 212 Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
