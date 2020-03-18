Anthony “Tony” Joseph Adaschik, 78, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Tony was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Anthony and Helen (Kolakowski) Adaschik. He retired from the Whirlpool Corporation as a manager and as a Captain in the United States Navy. Tony graduated from the University of Michigan in 1964 with a bachelor of engineering science degree. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in La Porte and the American Legion Post 83 in La Porte.
On April 7, 1962, Tony married Linda Lee Schram, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Debbie (Jeff Jentzen) Schell of La Porte; a son, Bill (Deanne) Adaschik of Salem, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Anthony, Alexis, Allison, Brian, Kyle, Austin and Connor; a great-grandson, Braxton; and a brother, Alan Adaschik of Green Mountain, North Carolina.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Pastor Bob Vale will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Lake Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, Indiana 46350 or the La Porte Animal Shelter, 2855 Ind. 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at Essling FuneralHome.com.
