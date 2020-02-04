Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
MONDAY
Police assisted another agency in a warrant service arrest of a 42-year-old Michigan City woman in the 100 block of Hendricks at 4:44 p.m.
Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Orchard Street at 5:40 p.m.
Police arrested a 42-year-old Michigan City man on a Level 6 felony charge of criminal trespass in the 1900 block of E. Michigan Boulevard.
A 21-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for driving while suspended, an A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a B misdemeanor.
A wallet was reported lost or stolen in the 4100 block of Franklin Street.
A 41-year-old La Porte man was preliminarily charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a C misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, an A misdemeanor.
Lighthouse Liquors, 501 Washington St., reported a case of theft.
Police assisted another agency in a warrant service arrest of a 23-year-old Michigan City man in the 9900 W. block of 400 N.
Police conducted a warrant service arrest of a 23-year-old La Porte woman.
SUNDAY
Theft was reported in the 100 block of Top Flight Road.
JAN. 31
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Grackle Lane.
JAN. 27
Animal Control apprehended a white and tan pit bull mix in the 700 block of E. Michigan Boulevard. The dog was taken to the City Kennel where neither a microchip or tag were found.
