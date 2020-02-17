Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
MONDAY
A lost ID and an insurance card were reported in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Boulevard.
Burglary was reported at Dunes Plaza.
A 52-year-old man was arrested on charges of domestic battery and battering a public safety official in the 400 block of E. 6th Street at 12:54 a.m.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and running away from home in the 1200 block of Manhattan.
A 31-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for driving while suspended, an A misdemeanor.
Lids at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets reported a case of theft at 2:10 p.m.
Police are searching for a 14-year-old male runaway in the 200 block of Fairfield Avenue.
First Financial Bank reported a case of fraud at 11:21 p.m.
A 49-year-old Michigan City man was preliminarily charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an ACE of .15 or more, an A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, an A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a C misdemeanor.
Two men were arrested on preliminary charges related to possessing a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.
Police are investigating reports of a robbery and shots fired in the 100 block of Julianna Drive.
A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu valued at $5,000 was reported stolen in the 200 block of Union.
SUNDAY
Police are investigating a case of theft in the 400 block of Herring Gull Lane.
About $200 in damages was reportedly made to a 2016 Ford Fusion in the 1-100 block of Easy Street.
