Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Disturbance' at Westville Correctional sends officer to hospital
- Michigan City mother agrees to 25 years for baby's 'dire/critical' injuries
- Blue Chip owners report 1st quarter loss due to property closures
- Air quality improving in Northwest Indiana, but some warn against 'complaceny'
- Disaster 'happening today' in Beverly Shores as portion of Lake Front Drive collapses
- Michigan City graduates will have virtual ceremony and drive-thru diploma pickup
- Adopt-a-Senior programs let residents show some love for Class of 2020
- Fried's Cat Shelter struggling to continue founders' work amidst pandemic
- Former mayoral candidate enters guilty plea to battering girlfriend
- Stay home order extended as state death toll tops 500
