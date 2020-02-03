Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
MONDAY
Police are investigating a case of identity deception in the 500 block of Pearl.
A 2017 Jeep Cherokee valued at $18,000 was reported stolen in the 100 block of Franklin Street.
SUNDAY
Domestic battery was reported in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Salem Court.
Police are investigating a case of theft in the 200 block of Barker Road at 3:10 p.m.
A firearm was reported stolen from the 700 block of Sparrow Lane at 10:11 p.m.
Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Franklin Street.
Police are investigating the discovery of a handgun magazine loaded with 9 mm rounds. It was found lying along the side of the 400 block of W. Coolspring Avenue at 12:44 p.m.
A 52-year-old man was preliminarily charged with criminal trespass on E. 6th Street.
Residents reported hearing shots fired in the 200 block of Twin Road at 8:55 p.m.
Police are investigating the case of a 40-year-old man battering a 13-year-old female relative.
SATURDAY
Police conducted a warrant arrest in the 800 block of State Road 212 at 9:35 a.m.
Marijuana possession was reported around the 32 mile marker of I-94.
Battery was reported in the 1-100 block of Riley Road at 5:38 p.m.
A domestic dispute was reported in the 3100 block of Springland Avenue at 9:09 p.m.
A 29-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Franklin Street.
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on charges of driving a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and curfew violation at 1:06 a.m.
Police are requesting a warrant against a 38-year-old man for violating a protective order in the 200 block of E. 11th Street.
Criminal mischief involving $100 worth of damages to the front passenger tire of a 2011 Jeep Patriot was reported in the 200 block of E. 11th Street.
A 34-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended, an A misdemeanor.
FRIDAY
Theft was reported in the 400 block of St. John Road.
A 14-year-old girl was reported as a runaway in the 100 block of N. Ashland Avenue.
Meijer reported a case of theft at 8:05 p.m.
Police are requesting warrants against a 31-year-old man on charges of intimidation and invasion of privacy, both Level 6 felonies.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested for running away from home in the 300 block of W. 11th Street.
THURSDAY
A case of intimidation and domestic battery was reported in the 400 block of Butler.
Animal Control responded to the call of a dog at large in the 200 block of Willard Avenue.
A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Allen.
JAN. 29
Police are investigating a case of domestic dispute between a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl.
A 30-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief, a B misdemeanor.
JAN. 27
Police are requesting a warrant for false informing following reports of damage to both sides and the front bumper of a 2016 GMC Terrain.
