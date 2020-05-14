MERRILLVILLE — In response to the current need brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Indiana will award all 2020 Mercy Fund grants to support the immediate needs of the hungry.

The Grants Committee of the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana elected to redesign the 2020 Grant Cycle so the organization can provide resources where they are most needed today, according to spokeswoman Judy Holicky.

