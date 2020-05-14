Members of the La Porte Catholic Community Churches pack food last winter at The Salvation Army of La Porte for 435 La Porte school children to take home on weekends. The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Indiana has announced that all grants from its Mercy Fund will be used for organizations that provide food for the hungry.
Photos by Bob Wellinski / Catholic Foundation of Northwest Indiana
From left, Lori and Mike Williams place food items in a bag as Don Organ unpacks canned goods during a Backpack Program packing night at The Salvation Army of La Porte. It is estimated approximately 800 children go without food or eat very little food on weekends.
MERRILLVILLE — In response to the current need brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Indiana will award all 2020 Mercy Fund grants to support the immediate needs of the hungry.
The Grants Committee of the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana elected to redesign the 2020 Grant Cycle so the organization can provide resources where they are most needed today, according to spokeswoman Judy Holicky.
