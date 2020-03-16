La PORTE — A nearly 12-hour standoff between a La Porte man and law enforcement ended peacefully on Saturday, according to La Porte Police.
Officers on the midnight shift were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Maple Tree Apartments complex at 1405 W. 18th St. around 1:30 a.m., police said.
Officers met outside with a woman who had suffered some injuries, then entered the complex to speak with the suspect, her husband, police said.
Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect was holding a handgun and threatening to end his life, police said.
La Porte Police, along with deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office decided to call in the county’s emergency response team and negotiators after the suspect refused to put down his weapon, according to police.
“This decision was made to protect not only the suspect and officers but also the residents and general public,” a statement from police said.
Several other area law enforcement agencies also arrived to help with the standoff, including Michigan City Police ERT and Indiana State Police. Other La Porte City police officers also assisted.
Thanks to police negotiators – especially LPCSO Det. Jennifer Rhine Walker, who developed a rapport with the suspect – the man surrendered to police at around 12:30 p.m., without further injury or incident, police said.
Police placed the suspect under 72-hour emergency detention, where he remained as of Monday afternoon.
Personnel from La Porte County Emergency Medical Services and the La Porte Fire Department also assisted during the lengthy incident.
“This is a true example of the teamwork between all agencies in La Porte County, who put aside all to help each other out and assist without question,” La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin said.
“We are thankful for the peaceful resolution to this incident with no further injuries or any loss of life.”
Police are not releasing any further information on the suspect or victim at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.