La PORTE – Thanks to a donation from Horizon Bank, emergency services in Center Township have gotten a technological boost to improve emergency response.
The Center Township Volunteer Fire Department and Horizon Bank have announced a public/private partnership to improve emergency services, firefighter training and fire prevention education in rural Center Township, according to Eric Haverstock, vice president of the Center Township Fire Corporation.
Working with Amber Cable, administrator of the Horizon Cares Charitable Grant program, Haverstock successfully developed and presented a threefold application to address critical response, training and public education.
"The needs were beyond the budgetary capabilities of the volunteer fire department," he said.
"Horizon’s generous contribution through this unique grant program enabled the fire department to expand communication capabilities at the new fire station on Johnson Road, integrate new medical training equipment for first responders, and increase lifesaving fire prevention programs for students at Crichfield Elementary School."
The grant made possible the installation of a new exterior phone system tied directly to a 911 emergency dispatch operator, Haverstock said.
"While the station is served by dedicated volunteers, often it is not manned and until the addition of this new phone system to the exterior of the building, emergency services could be severely delayed," he said.
"Now, at the touch of a button, help can be immediately dispatched."
The grant also provided training equipment to aid first responders in learning the most modern CPR techniques, as well as the use of airway management devices, Haverstock said.
"First responder medical assistance has become an increasingly important part of the services the volunteer fire department provides."
This also expanded the equipment used to teach and practice lifesaving activities to students at Crichfield, as well as other local area schools.
"Throughout the school year, preschoolers through fifth-graders learn and practice fire safety messages and techniques," Haverstock said.
"The addition of this new equipment has become a centerpiece for these critical educational efforts."
Initiatives such as the Horizon Cares Charitable Grant program are "an integral part of our joint efforts to supply the highest level of emergency services to our residents and guests," he said. "Thanks to Horizon Bank for your commitment."
