Employees of Leeds Public House on North Franklin Street were excited to welcome back customers Wednesday after being closed for over a week when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The pandemic was one of the challenges the owners faced in their first year of operation.
Photos provided / Leeds Public House
Renewing and revitalizing a 100-plus-year-old building was the first major challenge faced by the owners of Leeds Public House, which is marking its first anniversary this summer.
MICHIGAN CITY —Owning a restaurant can be a challenging endeavor, especially during the first year, and doing it during a pandemic makes things all that much harder.
Just as Leeds Public House was getting past the early growing pains of opening, COVID-19 caused restaurants across the country to shut down – leading to “unprecedented issues and changing the landscape of business ownership,” according to owner Denise Burns.
