MICHIGAN CITY – As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, with more Indiana cases reported daily, Franciscan Health Michigan City will begin offering outpatient testing to help ease community angst.
Later this week, the hospital will begin offering outpatient testing for COVID-19, according to Franciscan Health spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz.
"To minimize unnecessary exposure, testing will be completed in the patient’s car," he said. "Patients should not enter the Emergency Department for testing."
After testing, unless exhibiting acute symptoms that require hospitalization, patients will be sent home to treat their symptoms, he said.
The patient’s physician will notify them with test results within three to four days of their tests.
Testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A physician’s order and pre-registration will be required to be tested. Patients should call 219-877-1474 prior to arrival to pre-register.
The testing trailer will be located on the far east side of the hospital’s main parking lot and will be identified with a large banner.
"We are still preparing our site for testing and will notify the public when it is available," Blaszkiewicz said.
While one person in La Porte County – a 55-year-old La Porte man – has tested positive for COVID-19, Baszkiewicz said Franciscan has not had a positive case yet.
"In response to the Indiana State Department of Health’s report of the first La Porte County resident diagnosed with COVID-19, we can report that to date, Franciscan Health Michigan City has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the hospital," he said.
COVID-19 is a viral illness, and treatment is rest, drinking fluids and medication that reduces fever.
You can protect yourself from transmission of the virus by washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with others, staying home if sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces daily.
Anyone seeking information should not call the Emergency Department, since it takes resources away from treating patients.
For frequently asked questions about coronavirus, you can call the hotline at 219-879-8511 and use prompt #8. This is not a medical screening hotline, but general information only.
Those with general questions about coronavirus can also find resources online, which are updated regularly, including:
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov
• The Indiana State Department of Health at in.gov/isdh
• La Porte County Health Department at laporteco.in.gov/covid-19/
• Franciscan Health at franciscanhealth.org/COVID-19
