La PORTE – A recent project involving the installation of solar panels at NIPSCO's La Porte office is expected to generate nearly 200,000 kilowatt-hours of power per year.
It's all part of an initiative by the utility to provide more sustainable energy to the community.
The La Porte office was one of three NIPSCO locations to receive upgrades from Inovateus Solar, a developer of solar and energy storage.
“We’re proud of these projects for two reasons,” said Tyler Kanczuzewski, Inovateus vice president of Marketing and Sustainability.
“First, many of our employees are NIPSCO customers, so they, their families, and the entire Northern Indiana community are now benefiting from NIPSCO’s transition to cleaner resources to save energy and money," he said.
"Second, these are our company’s first zero-waste solar projects. Thanks to John [Gulanick] and his team, it was a great success, and we intend to continue the practice for our customers.”
According to Inovateus Solar, the projects, which are NIPSCO's first solar installations, include a ground-mount solar array at NIPSCO’s Merrillville headquarters.
The project achieved zero-waste construction by recycling equipment packaging and avoiding any construction waste sent to landfills.
The La Porte location includes a 100 kWac system with 360 panels, and is expected to produce 181,841 kilowatt-hours of solar power per year.
A similar-sized system was installed at NIPSCO's Valparaiso office.
Kanczuzewski also said a 120 kilowatt, alternating current array with 432 solar panels was installed at NIPSCO’s Merrillville headquarters and will generate 216,958 kilowatt-hours of clean power annually.
In total, the three installations will provide enough carbon-free power to offset the equivalent of planting more than 10,000 pine trees each year they are in service, the company said.
According to NIPSCO spokeswoman Wendy Lussier, the utility commissioned the project, and partnered with the South Bend-based Inovateus to execute the solar panels. The installations began last fall and were completed in December.
"The solar array projects installed on our properties are an accompaniment to NIPSCO's Your Energy, Your Future plan," Lussier said.
"Our plan is a balanced, gradual and orderly transition to retire all coal-fired generating units by 2028 and replace them with new, lower-cost, reliable and cleaner energy sources, including wind and solar."
NIPSCO previously announced plans to retire all of its remaining coal-fired electric generating stations, including the Michigan City plant, by 2028, and replace them with less expensive, cleaner energy.
To meet NIPSCO’s zero-waste objectives, John Gulanick, Inovateu director of Project Management and deputy director of Operations, said he often personally transported the day’s construction waste to regional recycling centers.
To ensure the sites would have zero-waste construction, Kanczuzewski said his company collected all packaging, metal and plastic bands, cardboard, excess plastic conduit, scrap wire, and wooden pallets.
In total, Inovateus Solar’s sustainability efforts prevented approximately 3.7 tons of construction waste from going to Indiana landfills, the company announced. All debris was sorted and taken to a recycling center or compost facility except for two small pine trees.
Rather than composting the trees, Inovateus replanted them outside its own offices. Kanczuzewski said the trees would become a visual and growing reminder of Inovateus’ "commitment to sustainable solar development and investing in the energy future of its customers."
